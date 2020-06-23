Victoria police officer suspended pending criminal, disciplinary investigations

A Victoria police officer is being investigated and has been suspended from duty. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A Victoria police officer has been suspended from duty and is being investigated by an outside agency.

According to Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department, the matter has been referred to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC). Osoko declined to say whether the officer was suspended with or without pay.

No charges have been laid at this time, but the reason for the investigation is unknown.

The OPCC confirmed it had been informed by a senior member of VicPD that a criminal investigation into one of its officers was underway.

Osoko declined to comment on which agency is leading the criminal investigation.

“As a result of a request from the Victoria Police Department and in light of the information received from them, the Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act,” said Andrea Spindler with the OPCC in an emailed statement.

Spindler added the disciplinary conduct investigation will be held in abeyance while the criminal matter is underway.

