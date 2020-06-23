Victoria police officers seek man suspected of exposing himself in Beacon Hill Park

|Police are looking for a man suspected of indecent exposure in Beacon Hill Park on June 14 around 9:30 p.m. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Police officers are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman in Beacon Hill Park.
On June 17 around 9:30 p.m. a woman reported an indecent exposure in the park. When the incident occurred, two other people in the area came to help the woman and also managed to capture a picture of a suspect, who left the area before police arrived.
The man is described as a Caucasian, between 40 and 50, with a white, stubble-length beard and wearing white shoes, grey pants, a dark jacket and a dark hat.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the incident is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 and select option one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
