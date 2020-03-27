Hundreds of people attended the Indigenous youth’s press conference. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATED: Rise in protests drive spike in VicPD overtime costs

Overtime costs over $180,000 in first quarter of 2020

Victoria Police say costs for overtime associated with protests and demonstrations skyrocketed in 2020, following a trend of more demonstrations over the past four years.

In a release, VicPD said that in 2019 the department attended 40 public rallies, protests, demonstrations and marches, accumulating $82, 765 worth of overtime for police.

Between January 1, 2020 and March 5, 2020, however, costs jumped to $183,037 after attending 34 larger protests.

ALSO READ: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria hold mass day-long teach-in

“In an effort to ensure that participants and others are kept safe at these events, officers monitor the events from a public safety perspective, interact with organizers through our community liaison officers, provide traffic control on roads, bridges and intersections and escort participants during events on public roadways to ensure the safety of all involved,” the VicPD release reads.

“Whenever possible, on-duty resources are used to provide public safety. However, if the size and complexity of an event requires it, additional officers will be deployed on overtime to ensure public safety.”

VicPD added that these are only overtime costs, and do not include costs associated with regular daily work of officers and staff who may have been in attendance, or for overtime costs for any partner agencies which help VicPD through the Integrated Public Safety Unit.

Some of the larger group demonstrations at that time were organized by environmentalist groups like Extinction Rebellion, student walk-outs and a series of large demonstrations and sit-ins by supporters of the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary chiefs in their campaign against the Coast GasLink installation in northern B.C. The largest seen so far in 2020 was the Global Action Climate Strike, which saw 10,000 people gather in the downtown area.

ALSO READ: Victoria bridges reopen after being closed by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Chief Const. Del Manak said that in recent years there’s been a trajectory for increased demonstrations, comparing to 2017 which only saw 14 demonstrations, to 2018 when there were 28, to 2020 when in the first quarter of the year there were 34.

“There are more strain on our resources because we are the policing service in the Legislature jurisdiction,” Manak said. “That’s why we’re left with the responsibility of managing issues that are far outside of the city.”

Manak said VicPD will continue to monitor what is happening and make budget requests accordingly.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Coastal GasLinkprotestVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provincial ban on outdoor burning affects all of Greater Victoria

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

Landlords respond to Horgan’s announcement about rental contributions, eviction freezes

LandlordBC sends out a statement after Horgan’s March 25 announcement

UPDATED: Rise in protests drive spike in VicPD overtime costs

Overtime costs over $180,000 in first quarter of 2020

Capital City Comic Con goes ‘digital’ in wake of COVID-19

Convention organizers ask fans to post to Facebook and Twitter over weekend

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

Tofino and Ucluelet distilleries step up with hand sanitizer

Mass supply delivered to emergency operation centres in Tofino, Ucluelet, Bamfield and Port Alberni.

COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Only essential visits allowed to people in long-term care facilities across the province

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

Most Read