Victoria police put out another call for help finding missing man

Victoria police continue to look for missing man Tyrone Goertzen and are once again asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD officers continue to search for clues to the whereabouts of Tyrone Goertzen, who was first reported missing June 4, and have reached out to the public for help again.

Police repeated Monday that Goertzen is aware he is the subject of a search, but added he may be actively avoiding the police.

Goertzen, 33, has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment and is enforced by warrant, the report stated. He has reached out to his family but police say he has not divulged his location.

He is described as Caucasian with short, dark brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 150 pounds. Anyone who sees Goertzen is asked to call 911.

To report other information which may lead to locating Goertzen, call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or do so anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

