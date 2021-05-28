Victoria police reassembled and returned a stolen bike to its owner this week after finding it dismantled in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility Wednesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police reassembled and returned a stolen bike to its owner this week after finding it dismantled in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility Wednesday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police reconstruct, return woman’s stolen bike

Police found stolen bike dismantled in temporary shelter parking lot

Victoria police reassembled and returned a stolen bike to its owner this week after finding it in pieces in a parking lot Wednesday night.

The bike’s owner reported it missing last week and told police she relied on it as her main mode of transportation.

“She even rides it out to Costco from downtown for grocery runs,” VicPD wrote in a tweet.

READ ALSO: BC Transit driver brings joy to bus-loving Greater Victoria toddler

On Wednesday night, one of the bike owner’s friends reported seeing the bike disassembled in the parking lot of a temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street. Officers recovered the various pieces of the bike and carrier and arrested a man for stolen property.

Back at police headquarters, the community services division bike squad put their tools to use and rebuilt the bike, before returning it to its happy owner.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’
Next story
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Just Posted

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests Thursday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Debbie Simpson (left), who drives the No. 14 bus between the University of Victoria and Victoria General Hospital, made a connection with two-year-old bus-lover Adalyn Wall (right) and brought her a BC Transit goodie bag on May 5. (Photo courtesy BC Transit)
BC Transit driver brings joy to bus-loving Greater Victoria toddler

Adalyn Wall, 2, receives bus-themed gift bag from driver pal

Plans to develop Sidney’s Cedarwood Inn and Suites remain on hold, but could pick up after completion of Sidney’s Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media File)
Site of iconic Sidney motel could become neighbourhood village

GMC Projects ‘likely’ to submit yet-to-be determined proposal after OCP review

Police arrested two people following a drug bust in Sooke on May 21. (File - Black Press Media)
Two charged after weapons, drugs seized in Sooke bust

Several weapons were also located and seized

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew is undergoing reconstruction following a road washout in 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
21-hour road closure set for Highway 14 to remove temporary bridge

The highway south of Port Renfrew has been single lane for 2.5 years

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Port Alberni’s BCHL ownership team is bringing a Junior B hockey team to the city for 2021-22. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni joins Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League

Expansion Port Alberni Bombers cleared for takeoff in 2021

More than 300 students and staff will participate in Sooke Elementary School’s first-ever walk-a-thon on June 22. (Pixabay.com)
Walk-a-thon raising funds for Sooke school

Walk-a-thon raising funds for Sooke Elementary

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Most Read