Situation resolved with one person taken into custody

Victoria police have a person in custody following a barricading incident Thursday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police took a person into custody following a barricading incident Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place on the 1600-block of Gladstone Ave. at about 1:30 p.m., where police worked with crisis negotiators to safely resolve the situation.

VicPD tweeted that traffic was temporarily affected in the area, but the scene cleared quickly.

