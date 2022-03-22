Victoria police responding to weapons call near Quadra Village

Victoria police are asking residents to avoid a street near Quadra Village where officers are responding to a weapons call.
The department says the call came from the 2600-block of Dowler Place and may include a firearm. Officers remain on scene as of 1:55 p.m.
Patrol officers are responding to a weapons call reportedly involving a firearm in the 2600-block of Dowler Place. Please avoid the area while officers search the area. #yyj
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 22, 2022
