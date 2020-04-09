Items had been stolen from the Sikh Temple KDS Victoria on April 9. (File contributed/ VicPD)

Victoria police safely recover items stolen from Sikh temple

A man broke into the Khalsa Diwan Society Victoria and stole religious and ceremonial items

Items stolen from a Sikh temple on Thursday morning have been safely recovered.

Victoria Police were called to the Khalsa Diwan Society Victoria in the 1200-block of Topaz Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 9 after someone broke in and stole religious and ceremonial items. The thief broke in around 4 a.m.

Officers conducted their investigation and received a description of the suspect.

Shortly after, around 8 a.m., officers located a suspect in Centennial Square and recovered all of the items stolen from the temple.

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek information on nine suspicious fires

One man remains in custody and is facing recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, breach of probation and weapons possession.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or can call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

