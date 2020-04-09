Victoria police safely recover items stolen from Sikh temple

Items stolen from a Sikh temple on Thursday morning have been safely recovered.
Victoria Police were called to the Khalsa Diwan Society Victoria in the 1200-block of Topaz Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 9 after someone broke in and stole religious and ceremonial items. The thief broke in around 4 a.m.
Officers conducted their investigation and received a description of the suspect.
Shortly after, around 8 a.m., officers located a suspect in Centennial Square and recovered all of the items stolen from the temple.
One man remains in custody and is facing recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, breach of probation and weapons possession.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or can call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram