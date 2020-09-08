Victoria police search for high-risk 74-year-old man

Police are asking for the public’s help to find high-risk missing 74-year-old man Albert Bedard.
Investigators, along with Bedard’s care providers, are concerned for his well-being and police are working to locate him an ensure he is safe.
Bedard was last seen in Esquimalt at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. He is known to frequent Esquimalt Plaza and Saxe Point Park.
Bedard is described as a Caucasian man with short grey hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5’-5” and weighs roughly 150 lbs. He often wears jeans and a t-shirt.
