One person sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police say they are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are responding to a report of a stabbing in Beacon Hill Park.

Police say a man has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and officers are searching the park for the suspect.

More to come.

