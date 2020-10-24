Victoria police searching for high-risk missing youth

Victoria police are asking for people’s assistance in locating a high-risk 17-year-old male who is wanted on outstanding warrants.
Shay Baker is described as a 17-year-old Indigenous male youth, standing five feet, ten inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds with a medium build. He has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Baker hasn’t been seen or been in contact with family since Oct. 21, and police say they are very concerned.
VicPD says it is possible Baker is trying to avoid police, but that the circumstances under which he went missing are high-risk.
Police ask that if anyone sees Baker they don’t approach him, but call 911 immediately. To report anonymously, people can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8477.
ALERT | Have you seen missing & wanted high-risk 17 year old youth Shay Baker? 17, Indigenous male youth, 5'10" w med build, 170lbs, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes. He may be at immediate risk of harm. If you see Shay, call 911. Pls RT. #yyj | https://t.co/7iJ23DsXRj pic.twitter.com/TQtkSHAtd9
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 24, 2020
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.