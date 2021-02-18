Victoria police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants

Barry Dick, 34, is 5’9” tall with short black hair and brown eyes

Victoria police are asking for assistance in locating a 34-year-old man who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Barry Dick is described as an Indigenous man, standing 5’9” and weighing 170 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Dick is wanted on several unendorsed warrants for drug and property related offences and failing to attend court.

Anyone who sees Dick is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

