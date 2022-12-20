Koen Knorr is described as Caucasian, 5’5” with a slim build. (Courtesy of Victoria police)

Victoria police searching for missing 16-year-old male

Officers are asking for help from the public to find Koen Knorr

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old male.

Koen Knorr was last seen Sunday (Dec. 18) in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street and police received a report that he was missing Tuesday.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’5” with a slim build and has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Knorr has a wound on one of his hands that needs medical treatment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654.

