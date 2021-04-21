Victoria police searching for missing man wanted for choking police

Andrew Swanson, 47, last seen in Victoria April 7

Victoria police are searching for Andrew Swanson who was last seen in Victoria April 7 and is wanted on warrants for choking and obstructing police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are searching for a missing man who is wanted on warrants for choking and obstructing police.

Andrew Swanson was last seen in Victoria on April 7 and police say they are working to locate him to ensure his safety and carry out their warrants.

Swanson is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian man with short grey hair and green eyes. He is 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds. Swanson has a tattoo of an eagle on his right forearm.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

