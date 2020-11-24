Victoria police searching for missing teen

Police looking to ensure safety of Alexander Stokes, 19

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help locating Alexander Stokes, 19. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating missing man Alexander Stokes.

Stokes, 19, is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with a slender build, green eyes and short, shaggy, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and black puffy jacket.

Patrol officers are working to find Stokes and ensure he is safe.

If you see Stokes or have any information on his whereabouts, police ask that you call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select extension one for the report desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

