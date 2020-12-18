Victoria police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Victoria police say 15-year-old Alejandro Leiton-Morales was last seen Dec. 15. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Alejandro “Hal” Leiton-Morales, 15, was last seen on Dec. 15. Police are working to locate him and ensure he is safe.

Alejandro is described as having a dark complexion, short curly, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” and has a slim build. He goes by the nickname ‘Hal’ and often wears red clothing.

Police ask anyone who sees Alejandro call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

