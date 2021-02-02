Victoria police searching for wanted man

Benjamin Gatchell is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for several offences. (VicPD handout)

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a wanted man.

Benjamin Gatchell is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for several offences including uttering threats, fail to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian man, who is 5’6” and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and often sports a short brown and grey beard.

Police ask anyone who sees Gatchell call 911 (do not approach him). Anyone with information about his whereabouts can report it by calling 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

