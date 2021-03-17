Victoria police seek help identifying thief in surveillance video

Suspect seen breaking into business in 700-block of Fort Street March 11

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business March 11. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are seeking help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a downtown business and stealing their cash box last week.

Officers were called to a small business in the 700-block of Fort Street just after 10 a.m. March 11 for a report of a break and enter. The owner had arrived at work to find the front door damaged and cash box missing. Luckily, their surveillance camera captured the incident.

Just before 2:45 a.m. a suspect is seen entering the business before nabbing the cash box and exiting. They are wearing a red and white trucker-style hat, black athletic pants with white sections at the knees, black and white skate shoes, dark grey hoodie and a royal blue rain coat. They also have a grey and turquoise hiking backpack on.

VicPD say the cash box was located a short distance away.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

