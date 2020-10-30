Victoria police seek help locating high-risk missing youth

Police say the circumstances under which 14-year-old Anabella Lilly went missing are ‘high-risk’

Victoria police are asking for assistance in locating high-risk missing youth, Anabella Lilly.

Police say they have no indication that Lilly is at immediate risk of harm but that the circumstances she went missing under are considered high-risk. They have not specified what those circumstances are.

Lilly is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian female youth, standing five feet, seven inches tall, with a medium build and weighing 135 pounds. She has long red hair and was last seen wearing a red and white toque, navy jacket and dark blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who sees Lilly to call 911 immediately.

