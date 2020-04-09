Nine suspicious fires took place between March and early April (File contributed/ VicPD)

Victoria police seek information on nine suspicious fires

The fires took place between March 5 and April 9 across Victoria and Esquimalt

Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses to any of nine fires which took place between March 5 and April 9.

VicPD say all the fires are suspicious, but that it is unknown if the incidents are related. All fires happened in Victoria and Esquimalt.

The first was March 5 shortly after 3:20 a.m. in the 600-block of Courtney Street, where officers were called after a garbage can was set on fire. While attending that fire, a second garbage can fire was identified in the 600-block of Fort Street.

On March 10 at 11 a.m. police were called to a report of a sign on fire at a construction site in the 1100-block of Colville Road.

On March 20 at 11:20 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Rockland Avenue after a cardboard box was on fire in the roadway.

On March 28 around 11 p.m. a silver 2018 GMC Sierra parked at the petting zoo area of Beacon Hill Park was on fire. The vehicle sustained significant damage to its interior.

On April 2 at 10 p.m. branches and cardboard were found on fire on the sidewalk in the 3000-block of Douglas Street.

On April 5 around 2 a.m. officers were called to reports of a tire rack on fire in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road. The tire rack, tires and a nearby hedge were damaged.

On April 6 at around 10 p.m. a dumpster was reported to be on fire in the 600-block of Pembroke Street. The dumpster sustained damage.

Lastly, on April 9 around 2:15 a.m. a garbage can was on fire in the 500-block of Chatham Street, sustaining damage.

Investigators are asking the public for any information in regards to these fires.

VicPD is also reminding people to keep combustibles, such as branches and cardboard, away from their homes, to keep garbage cans and dumpsters secure and to turn on exterior lights whenever possible.

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read