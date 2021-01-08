Victoria police are searching for the owner of a large, white lion statue that was found abandoned in a driveway Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are searching for the owner of a large, white lion statue that was found abandoned in a driveway Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seek owner of giant, white lion statue

Statue found abandoned in middle of driveway Jan. 4

Victoria police are seeking the owner of a giant, white lion statue after it was found abandoned in the middle of someone’s driveway on Monday.

The statue, which resembles a traditional Chinese architectural ornament known as a guardian lion, was found in the middle of a driveway in the 1700-block of Kings Road on Jan. 4. Police believe it was stolen.

Anyone who believes the statue to be theirs or who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

theftVictoriaVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Just Posted

Central Saanich police responded to reports of a drowning in Brentwood Bay on the morning of Jan. 8. The investigation has been taken over by the B.C. Coroners Service. (Google Maps)
One person dead after drowning near Brentwood Bay Ferry Terminal

B.C. Coroners Service investigating, Central Saanich police say incident not suspicious

Victoria police are searching for the owner of a large, white lion statue that was found abandoned in a driveway Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek owner of giant, white lion statue

Statue found abandoned in middle of driveway Jan. 4

There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 on three flights entering Victoria so far in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Three flights from Calgary to Victoria added to exposures list

WestJet flights on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 had confirmed COVID-19 cases onboard

West Shore police are looking for a driver suspected in a Jan. 5 hit and run. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP searching for suspect in Colwood hit and run

Suspect was driving four-door car, possibly blue

This public hearing at a regular meeting of council in 2019 drew a crowd of about 100. Langford has decided to make audio of meetings available. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford to release audio of council meetings

Council to revisit live streaming during budget deliberations

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Pioneer farmers operated Sooke Way Dairy for over 20 years

John and Ada Doran supplied milk and butter to travellers

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

CATS - Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving - found Jax on Dec. 31 and helped facilitate a very special reunion. Photo submitted
Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son

Jordan Holling’s family surprised an elated to be reunited with his missing cat Jax

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

Most Read