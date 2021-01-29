Victoria police seek sedan spotted at Esquimalt A&W

Officers hope occupants can help with ongoing investigation

The Victoria Police Department is looking for a specific car and its occupants in hopes of gathering information about an ongoing investigation.

VicPD is looking to identify people in a small dark four-door sedan that was in the parking lot of an A&W restaurant at 860 Esquimalt Rd. on Jan. 21 at 6:16 p.m.

Police ask anyone who recognize the vehicle to call 250-995-7654 ext 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

