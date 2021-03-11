Victoria police seek suspect after stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Suspect described as Caucasian man with a heavy build, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt

Victoria police are looking for looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing at a Pandora Avenue community shelter on Wednesday.

Victoria police released this photo of a man they suspect was involved in an alleged stabbing at a Pandora Avenue shelter on Wednesday afternoon. (Victoria Police Department photo)

Just before 1 p.m. on March 10, officers found a man who had been stabbed and the suspect had already left when they arrived. The man was suffering non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a heavy build, wearing a grey sweatshirt with red lettering, a black face mask and black shoes. He was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call 250- 995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria Police Department