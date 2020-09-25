Victoria police seek suspect in parkade break and enter

Victoria Police Departments hopes for help from the public identifying a suspect in a break and enter in an underground parkade where someone stole about $2,000 worth of property.

On Saturday, Sept. 19 officers received a report of a break and enter to an underground parkade the night before. A vehicle and storage locker were broken into with cycling gear, bicycle wheels, tools, and other items reported stolen.

A video shows the suspect following a vehicle into the underground parkade, a method of entry VicPD says is commonly used by property criminals.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian man standing approximately 5’10” with a slim build. He wore a dark hooded sweater, toque, dark pants with reflective markings on the lower leg and carried a black and yellow backpack.

Break and enters to underground parkades have risen 40 per cent in 2020 for the time period of Jan. 1 to Sept. 14 compared to 2019. In 2019 there were 137 underground parkade break and enters for that time period. In 2020 there have been 194 underground parkade break and enters.

VicPD is using the theft to remind residents of some steps they can take. Photograph bikes and other significant items and record serial the numbers. Strengthen locks and lighting storage areas and remove all valuables from vehicles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

