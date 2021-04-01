Victoria police seek suspect who brandished knife at security guard

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman around 20 years old, 5’5” with a slim build and long brown hair and wearing black clothing. (VicPD handout)

Victoria police seek a suspect and information after reports of a woman chasing a security guard with a knife.

Victoria Police Department was called to the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue Thursday, April 1 around 12:30 p.m. but witnesses said the suspect had fled with a man before officers arrived.

Police learned the woman had been in a loud argument with a man in the parking lot at that location and when security asked them to leave, the woman brandished a knife. The security guard was not physically injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman around 20 years old, 5’5” with a slim build and long brown hair and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

