Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Police are looking for the suspect behind an attack that left one man with life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for the man behind a downtown assault that left another man with life-altering injures.

On Aug.21 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to Pandora Avenue and Quadra Street for a report of a man assaulted. When VicPD arrived, they found a man on the ground in the bike lane. He was unable to tell police what had happened but a witness said he had been blindsided by an attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where it was determined that he was suffering non-life-threatening, but life-altering injuries.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 50 years old with shoulder-length grey hair and wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt.

Police ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department