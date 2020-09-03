Police are looking for the suspect behind an attack that left one man with life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

Victoria police are looking for the man behind a downtown assault that left another man with life-altering injures.

On Aug.21 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to Pandora Avenue and Quadra Street for a report of a man assaulted. When VicPD arrived, they found a man on the ground in the bike lane. He was unable to tell police what had happened but a witness said he had been blindsided by an attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where it was determined that he was suffering non-life-threatening, but life-altering injuries.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 50 years old with shoulder-length grey hair and wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt.

Police ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mechanical issues cause BC ferries delays on sailings to Victoria
Next story
Bike-riding robbery suspect strikes third time on West Shore: RCMP

Just Posted

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Morale remains strong as protesters near a month of blockades to stop old-growth logging

Fairy Creek protesters pushing B.C. for a halt of old-growth logging across Island

Sooke launches online budget survey

Citizen Budget is an interactive tool

Bike-riding robbery suspect strikes third time on West Shore: RCMP

Man described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old and around 5’10” with slim build

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Most Read