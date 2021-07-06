Victoria police seek suspect, witnesses after downtown stabbing on Tuesday

Man sent to hospital after incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Police responded Tuesday, July 6 to a stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and released descriptive details on the suspect. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police officers are looking for a suspect who reportedly stabbed a man downtown in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a community shelter courtyard in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue after a reported stabbing just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once on scene, officers found a man who was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries before he was transferred to hospital by paramedics. After treatment, his injuries are now deemed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as an approximately 20 to 30-year-old Caucasian man, who stands about 5’8” and has dark hair. He was wearing short black shorts, a black backpack and a black T-shirt with white lettering on the front.

VicPD is seeking witnesses and information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

