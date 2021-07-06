Police responded Tuesday, July 6 to a stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and released descriptive details on the suspect. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police seek suspect, witnesses after downtown stabbing on Tuesday

Man sent to hospital after incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

Victoria police officers are looking for a suspect who reportedly stabbed a man downtown in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a community shelter courtyard in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue after a reported stabbing just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once on scene, officers found a man who was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries before he was transferred to hospital by paramedics. After treatment, his injuries are now deemed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as an approximately 20 to 30-year-old Caucasian man, who stands about 5’8” and has dark hair. He was wearing short black shorts, a black backpack and a black T-shirt with white lettering on the front.

VicPD is seeking witnesses and information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

