Victoria police seek suspects in series of bear spray attacks

Victoria police are investigating a series of bear spray attacks on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report a man had been assaulted with bear spray. By the time they arrived, both the suspects and the victim had left.

A few hours later at 9 p.m., police were called back to the same block for a report that another man had been assaulted with bear spray. When they found him, the victim was not cooperative. Paramedics treated the victim and police were able to garner a description of the suspect.

Then, at 10 p.m., police were called to a hostel in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue for a report that a man had been bear sprayed and was cleaning himself in the kitchen. Police arrived and questioned the man, but he refused to share information.

Police received two descriptions and believe the files are related.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with a black baseball hat, a black jacket and a grey hoodie. He wore blue jeans and black shoes. He rode a bicycle and carried a black backpack.

The other suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 20 and 25 years old wearing a black T-shirt with a white circle logo on it, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

