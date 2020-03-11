Victoria Police seek to identify two men who stole a mobility scooter

The theft happened on March 8 near Pandora Avenue

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help reuniting a 67-year-old man, who is mobility impaired, with his stolen, silver Shop Rider scooter.

The theft, which took place on March 8 at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue, was caught on video along with two suspects.

A video of the theft shows two men removing the scooter from the back of a vehicle and drive it away.

According to VicPD the scooter is silver and has no mirrors with red and black trim and a crack on the left tire cover.

Both suspects are described as Caucasian men, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. One is wearing a black and white baseball hat, a dark vest and white shoes. The second suspect is wearing a dark hat, dark clothing and has a medium build. This suspect drove the scooter eastbound and up the sidewalk along Pandora Avenue.

The victim needs this scooter to attend medical appointments as he faces mobility challenges, said VicPD in a tweet. If you see this scooter or recognize these men, you are asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
crime

Most Read