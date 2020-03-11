Victoria Police seek to identify two men who stole a mobility scooter

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help reuniting a 67-year-old man, who is mobility impaired, with his stolen, silver Shop Rider scooter.

The theft, which took place on March 8 at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue, was caught on video along with two suspects.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

A video of the theft shows two men removing the scooter from the back of a vehicle and drive it away.

According to VicPD the scooter is silver and has no mirrors with red and black trim and a crack on the left tire cover.

Both suspects are described as Caucasian men, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. One is wearing a black and white baseball hat, a dark vest and white shoes. The second suspect is wearing a dark hat, dark clothing and has a medium build. This suspect drove the scooter eastbound and up the sidewalk along Pandora Avenue.

READ ALSO: Sidney man arrested as suspect in bus stop sexual assaults

The victim needs this scooter to attend medical appointments as he faces mobility challenges, said VicPD in a tweet. If you see this scooter or recognize these men, you are asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime