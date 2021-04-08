Victoria police seek two suspects after Chabad Centre tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti

Pair was caught on the centre’s surveillance footage the night of April 6

Victoria police released this photo of a suspect caught allegedly tagging anti-Semitic graffiti on the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning on April 6. (Photo courtesy of Victoria police)

Victoria police are seeking two suspects after the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning was marked with anti-Semitic graffiti on April 6.

Staff from the Glasgow Street centre reported the graffiti to police on April 6. Victoria police say a hate crime investigator is looking into the incident.

Two suspects captured on surveillance footage.

The hate graffiti was tagged on the Chabad Centre just prior to Yom HaShoah, a day that remembers those lost during the Holocaust.

In response to the graffiti, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said in a tweet that “Jewish children have a right to feel safe in places of learning and recreation, and should never have to come across such hateful slogans when coming to the Chabad Centre in Victoria.”

“This cowardly attempt at intimidation will not go unchallenged,” the CIJA tweeted.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

