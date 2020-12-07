Victoria police seek wanted man with history of firearms, fraud, forcible entry offences

James Beecher is wanted on Canadawide warrant for parole suspension

James Beecher is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole suspension and was last seen in Victoria on Friday, Dec. 4. (VicPd image)

The Victoria Police Department seeks the public’s help locating high-risk offender James Beecher, who is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole suspension. Beecher was last seen in Victoria on Friday, Dec. 4.

Beecher, 45, is a federal parolee with a history of convictions for drug trafficking, firearms, fraud and property-related offences, including forcible entry, police said in a Dec. 7 release.

He described as five-foot-nine, 177 pounds, with a medium build. He is a Caucasian man with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Beecher is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information or may know where he is can contact the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read