Police seek witnesses after teen sexually assaulted on Victoria bus

Man followed a teen onto a bus from a stop at Douglas and Fort streets

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on BC Transit.

On Nov. 29 police received a report that a man followed a teen onto a bus from a stop at Douglas and Fort streets. Once on the bus, the suspect exposed himself to her while committing an indecent act.

He then sexually assaulted her before she was able to get off the bus at Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road. The incident occurred around 1:05 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing 5’8” with a slim build. He wore ivory pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Violent sexual assault in Victoria prompts call for witnesses

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Transitsexual assaultVicPDVictoria Police Department