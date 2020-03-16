Victoria Police are looking for witnesses to a downtown stabbing. (Black Press Media file photo).

Victoria Police seek witnesses to downtown stabbing of 71-year-old woman

The stabbing took place in the 900-block of Yates Street on Friday March 13

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person who stabbed a 71-year-old woman in the back.

On Friday, March 13 at approximately 11 a.m. officers received a report of the stabbing in the 900-block of Yates Street.

The suspect, an unidentified woman who was panhandling at the time, allegedly stabbed the victim after the victim declined two requests to provide money.

ALSO READ: Loud bang heard in downtown Victoria as VicPD arrest two men

The victim at first believed she’d been punched until she noticed blood. She drove herself to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The unknown suspect is described as a 20-25 year-old Indigenous woman, standing approximately five-foot-seven with a slim to medium build. She has short black hair and dark eyes and is missing her top front teeth.

ALSO READ: Man in custody after handgun call in Victoria

The suspect wore a dark hoodie with the hood up and all dark clothing. She may have been wearing a dark toque and had clothing covering her hands. She was apparently crying right before the assault.

Police believe the incident was witnessed by pedestrians in the area and are asking for help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911. To report anonymously call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria Police Department

