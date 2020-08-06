On Aug. 4, Victoria police seized a pellet gun suspected to be associated with shootings near Centennial Square. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

One pellet gun seized, investigation continues

Victoria Police say they’ve seized a pellet gun that may have been used to damage a window in Victoria City Hall.

On July 29 around 2:45 p.m. police were called to Centennial Square after a City of Victoria staff member reported that they had returned to their desk to the find a damaged window – damage consistent with a projectile having been fired from outside the building.

The staffer wasn’t injured but as VicPD investigated they learned of a second, similar incident nearby. On July 31 reports came in of similar damage to several windows in the McPherson Playhouse, reportedly costing a few thousand dollars. Police are still seeking witnesses for incident at the playhouse.

READ ALSO: VicPD warn public on fake firearms after responding to four gun calls in just five hours

On Aug. 4, investigators seized a pellet gun they believe to be associated to both incidents. The pellet gun was found on a person in Centennial Square.

No arrests have been made.

“Replica firearms continue to be used in crimes across Victoria and Esquimalt,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre in a statement. “From January to August of 2020, VicPD attended to 59 files involving replica firearms.”

Investigators ask anyone with information on either incident to report by calling the station at 250-995-7654 and selecting option one for the report desk.

To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police arrest two men for carrying realistic-looking fake guns

assaultVicPDVictoria Police Department

