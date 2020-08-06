Victoria Police seek witnesses to pellet gun shootings near Centennial Square

On Aug. 4, Victoria police seized a pellet gun suspected to be associated with shootings near Centennial Square. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police say they’ve seized a pellet gun that may have been used to damage a window in Victoria City Hall.

On July 29 around 2:45 p.m. police were called to Centennial Square after a City of Victoria staff member reported that they had returned to their desk to the find a damaged window – damage consistent with a projectile having been fired from outside the building.

The staffer wasn’t injured but as VicPD investigated they learned of a second, similar incident nearby. On July 31 reports came in of similar damage to several windows in the McPherson Playhouse, reportedly costing a few thousand dollars. Police are still seeking witnesses for incident at the playhouse.

READ ALSO: VicPD warn public on fake firearms after responding to four gun calls in just five hours

On Aug. 4, investigators seized a pellet gun they believe to be associated to both incidents. The pellet gun was found on a person in Centennial Square.

No arrests have been made.

“Replica firearms continue to be used in crimes across Victoria and Esquimalt,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre in a statement. “From January to August of 2020, VicPD attended to 59 files involving replica firearms.”

Investigators ask anyone with information on either incident to report by calling the station at 250-995-7654 and selecting option one for the report desk.

To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police arrest two men for carrying realistic-looking fake guns

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultVicPDVictoria Police Department