UPDATED: High-risk, missing woman located by Victoria police

Victoria police are looking for missing woman Dana Frazer, 54, who is driving a blue 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

An hour after reporting her missing on Friday, Victoria police have located 54-year-old Dana Frazer safely.

Police issued an alert for the “high-risk, missing” woman at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, noting that she was driving a deep blue pick up truck and that her family was worried.

Shortly after, police released an update thanking everyone who had shared her information and saying that she had been found safe.

