Victoria police seeking man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Steven Hagen, 25, is wanted Canada-wide for failing to abide by the conditions of his statutory release. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are seeking a 25-year-old man who is wanted Canada-wide for failing to abide by the conditions of his statutory release.

Steven Hagen is a federal offender serving a two-year, one-month and six-day sentence for multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He is currently on statutory release, meaning he is serving the remainder of his sentence in the community. Police did not specify in what way he broke the conditions of that release.

Hagen is described as a Caucasian man, standing 5’7” tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen in the 700-block of Queens Avenue on Jan. 27 and is known to frequent downtown Victoria.

Anyone who sees Hagen is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

