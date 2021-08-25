A photo of the suspect sought by police. The man is described as 20 to 30-years-old, Caucasian and standing 5’8”. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police seeks help identifying golf club wielding suspect

Police say the suspect threatened staff of a business on the 600-block of Queens Avenue

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after reports a man made threats while brandishing a golf club at a business on Aug. 19.

The incident began in the 600-block of Queens Avenue when, according to VicPD, a different man had a dispute with staff at a business. The man left, returning with the golf-club wielding suspect, who allegedly threatened to harm the staff before both men left. No one at the scene was physically injured when police arrived around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

The golf-club wielding suspect police are after was described as a 20- to 30-year-old Caucasian man with a height of approximately 5’8”, wearing sunglasses and burgundy pants at the time of the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact Victoria police on their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or provide information anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

