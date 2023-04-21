Victoria police believe these individuals are involved in various wallets being taken from a recreation facility in early April before the credit cards inside were used for purchases. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police believe these individuals are involved in various wallets being taken from a recreation facility in early April before the credit cards inside were used for purchases. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seeks suspects after credit cards from taken wallets at rec centre used

At least two wallets were taken from a recreation facility earlier this month

Victoria police are looking to identify two suspects alleged to be involved in taking people’s wallets before using the credit cards inside.

Police got a report about a wallet being stolen from a recreation centre in the 500-block of Fraser Street on April 5. The credit cards in the wallet were then used at various retail stores across the region.

Police then received a report from another individual on April 5 who also had their wallet and credit cards taken from the same location.

Police learned the credit cards were used for a “quick succession” of purchases and officers obtained security camera footage of the reported theft suspects. Images of the two suspects were released on April 21.

Anyone who recognized the suspects or has information about the incidents is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding the public to secure their belongings at recreation facilities.

READ: ‘We will survive’: Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club holds 4/20 rally at legislature

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

Just Posted

The front of the BC legislature. (Black Press Media file)
BC Conservatives join race to replace Horgan

Victoria police believe these individuals are involved in various wallets being taken from a recreation facility in early April before the credit cards inside were used for purchases. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police seeks suspects after credit cards from taken wallets at rec centre used

Those looking to fish the waters off Sidney may find what they need at Greater Victoria’s first Outdoor Adventure Show, April 21 to 23 at West Shore Parks and Recreation. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Greater Victoria Outdoor Adventure Show set for three days in Colwood

Wildwood Saunas owner Josh Dupuis said he is thrilled his company has secured a spot at Royal Beach for their mobile saunas for the next six months, with regular opening hours returning Friday (April 21). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘It feels really amazing’: Wildwood Saunas sets up shop at new Royal Beach home

Pop-up banner image