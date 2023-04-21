Victoria police seeks suspects after credit cards from taken wallets at rec centre used

At least two wallets were taken from a recreation facility earlier this month

Victoria police believe these individuals are involved in various wallets being taken from a recreation facility in early April before the credit cards inside were used for purchases. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking to identify two suspects alleged to be involved in taking people’s wallets before using the credit cards inside.

Police got a report about a wallet being stolen from a recreation centre in the 500-block of Fraser Street on April 5. The credit cards in the wallet were then used at various retail stores across the region.

Police then received a report from another individual on April 5 who also had their wallet and credit cards taken from the same location.

Police learned the credit cards were used for a “quick succession” of purchases and officers obtained security camera footage of the reported theft suspects. Images of the two suspects were released on April 21.

Anyone who recognized the suspects or has information about the incidents is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding the public to secure their belongings at recreation facilities.

