Victoria police seize cash, drugs and loaded gun after spotting man with stolen bike

A stolen bicycle led Victoria police officers to drugs, cash and a loaded gun early Monday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning police stopped a man with a stolen bicycle in the parking lot of a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street.
Police arrested and searched him, locating significant quantities of drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine. They also seized more than $5,000 in cash and a loaded .22 calibre pistol.
The man was taken to VicPD cells and held to await court. Police are recommending firearms and drug trafficking-related charges, as well as charges for possession of stolen property.
