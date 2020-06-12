Victoria police seize fake gun, no arrests made

VicPD seiz a fake gun after an incident in the early hours of Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man was released without charges Friday morning after Victoria police seized a replica firearm.

Police were called to the 3000-block of Blanshard Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a call that a man had “produced a firearm.”

According to police, the caller said staff had entered the man’s unit to speak with him about a person in his suite who was not allowed to be there. During that conversation, the man revealed a handgun, although he did not point it or threaten staff with it.

Several police officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the man, who was briefly taken into custody. A replica firearm and flare were located and seized and the man was released without further incident.

crimeVicPDVictoria Police Department