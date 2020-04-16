Victoria Police seized a stash of weapons near Topaz Park. (File contributed/ VicPD)

Victoria police seize fake gun, weapons during arrest near Topaz Park

Victoria Police arrested one man who was in breach of his probation

Victoria police seized several weapons, including an imitation gun, during a vehicle stop on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. on April 15 community services division officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 2900-block of Blackwood Street. Inside were two men; police soon discovered the driver was in breach of his probation and placed him under arrest.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded imitation Glock style BB gun powered by an air cartridge, as well as other weapons including a collapsible baton, knife and bear spray.

VicPD says calls to the Topaz Park area have increased lately, since the site became a temporary camp for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VicPD reports that since March 15 there has been a 126 per cent increase in calls to the area.

