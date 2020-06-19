Two knives and a replica handgun were seized by Victoria police officers when they arrested a wanted man on June 18. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seize replica handgun, knives during arrest

Police arrest man wanted in connection to West Shore RCMP file

Victoria police officers seized a replica handgun and two knives while arresting a man who was wanted in connection to a West Shore RCMP file.

Just before 4 p.m. on June 18 patrol officers saw the man in the 400-block of Gorge Road East as they were conducting proactive patrols in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. VicPD says the man was wanted in connection to a West Shore RCMP file where he fled from police.

As officers searched the man, they found two knives and a replica handgun.

The man was transported to West Shore RCMP and held for morning court, VicPD says.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

VicPDVictoria

Victoria police seize replica handgun, knives during arrest

