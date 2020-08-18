Victoria police seize two fake guns after man reported with weapon

Police seized two replica firearms from a man living in a temporary housing facility on Gorge Road East. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seized two fake guns after a man was spotted with a gun in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., police were called to a multi-unit temporary housing building on Gorge Road East for a report a man had been seen in possession of a handgun. When police arrived they learned that the man had surrendered a replica gun to staff at the facility.

But when police saw that gun, they realized it was a different weapon than described in the report. Police took the man into custody and searched his suite finding the second replica.

The seizure follows a series of incidents with replica firearms over the summer, including an investigation into pellet gun shootings at windows of Victoria City Hall and the McPherson Playhouse.

