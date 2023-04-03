The Victoria Police Department displays nearly $94,000 in stolen merchandise seized in February after investigating a sophisticated goods-for-drugs operation. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police shut down goods-for-drugs operation targetting downtown businesses

VicPD seizes nearly $94,000 in stolen merchandise along with cash, drugs

Victoria police seized nearly $94,000 in stolen merchandise and $19,000 in cash and drugs while investigating a sophisticated trafficking operation.

In January, officers uncovered a retail theft operation – where people exchanged drugs for stolen store items – that targeted downtown Victoria businesses, VicPD said in a news release.

Police said individuals would contact a centralized phone number to arrange to exchange stolen retail items for drugs. Over the phone, someone would appraise the items and provide a value. Someone would then meet and make the exchange.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria says it’s still strong for business, despite string of closures

In some cases, the individuals would make specific requests or provide a shopping list of desired items. The investigation also determined several downtown businesses were targeted for specific retail merchandise, police said.

Police seized the merchandise, cash and drugs in two separate search warrants in Victoria residences on Feb. 23.

 

