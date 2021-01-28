Victoria police still searching for Tyler Desorcy, missing for one month

Desorcy, 31, last seen Dec. 20 in 800-block Courtney Street

Victoria police are searching for Tyler Desorcy, 31, who has been missing since Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police continue to search for 31-year-old Tyler Desorcy who was last seen in downtown Victoria nearly a month ago.

Desorcy is described as an Indigenous man with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” with a heavy build and noticeable limp. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket, a green hooded sweater with a design on the front, black sweat pants and dark running shoes.

Desorcy was last seen in the 800-block of Courtney Street on Dec. 30. Police say the circumstances under which he went missing are considered high risk and that Desorcy has a medical condition that requires treatment.

Police first issued missing alerts on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11.

Anyone who sees Desorcy is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaIndigenousmissing personVictoriaVictoria Police Department