VicPD is asking the public for help identifying a woman found dead following a structure fire on View Street in November. This jewelry was found on her at the time of the fire. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police struggling to identify fire victim, ask for tips

A woman’s remains were found following a structure fire on View Street Nov. 11

Victoria police are seeking help from the public in identifying the victim of a fatal fire last month.

The Victoria Police Department said female remains were discovered following a structure fire in the 1100-block of View Street late at night on Nov. 11. Police said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 6) both the fire and the woman’s death are not considered suspicious at this time.

Investigators said there are indications the woman may have been unhoused at the time of her death. An autopsy indicated she had a history of surgery as her left ankle had a plate and pins in it. She also had gold crowns in her lower right and left jaw.

At the time of death she was wearing size 9.5 black Columbia brand boots with black fur around the top and a purple highlight on the heel and sole. She was also in possession of a distinctive gold chain with two large gold pieces on it and two pendants – one shaped like a sunflower and one with a large clear crystal in it.

She had a Walmart shopping cart with her and a high back wooden bar stool, which was being used to support a light green tarp for shelter.

Anyone who recognizes the woman’s description, or her jewelry, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7645, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

