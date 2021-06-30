Despite the absence of city-sponsored events on July 1, VicPD is deploying closed-circuit TV cameras in Victoria on Canada Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police to temporarily deploy cameras on Canada Day

CCTV cameras to be taken down after July 1, signage will notify nearby public

Victoria police will temporary deploy closed circuit TV (CCTV) cameras on Canada Day, despite the absence of city-sponsored public events on July 1.

VicPD said in a release the cameras are being installed to support their “operations to ensure public safety” on the holiday Thursday, adding the cameras will be taken down a short time afterward. Signage will be posted to notify the public in the areas around the cameras.

“As always, we are deploying these temporarily placed, monitored cameras in public spaces in accordance with B.C. and national privacy legislation,” the release said.

Any concerns about the CCTV camera deployment can be emailed to engagement@vicpd.ca.

