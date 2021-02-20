Victoria police use anti riot weapon to take down suspected pharmacy robber

Victoria police used a less-lethal round to arrest a man Saturday morning who is suspected of robbing a pharmacy. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police were called to a pharmacy Saturday morning after a man claiming he had a firearm robbed the place and fled.

According to reports made to police, the man entered the pharmacy in the 3000-block of Nanaimo Street, declared that he had a firearm, then demanded cash and left the scene. Called shortly before 11 a.m., police quickly caught up with the man on Douglas Street near Summit Avenue and advised him that he was under arrest.

After the suspect refused to comply and advanced on the officers while reaching into his waistband, police deployed an Anti Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) less-lethal round. Officers did not find a weapon on the suspect and had him transported to hospital where he was cleared with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to VicPD cells and faces recommended charges of robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

