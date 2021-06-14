Victoria police use less-lethal weapons on woman following hammer attack

Victoria police officers used less-lethal weapons to arrest a woman Sunday night after she allegedly attacked a man with a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers used less-lethal weapons to arrest a woman Sunday night after she allegedly attacked a man with a hammer.

Officers were called to a supportive housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street at 5:30 p.m. June 13 for the reported attack. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the woman barricaded herself in a suite at the location.

The Victoria Police Department said officers attempted to negotiate a surrender with the suspect but she refused to communicate. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and tried to coax the woman out for several hours.

With no success, GVERT officers resorted to deploying several loud distraction devices and at 9:30 p.m. the woman exited the suite. VicPD says she refused to comply with officers and they chose to use less-lethal munition – bean bag launchers or rubber bullets – to arrest her.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and a mental health assessment. Once medically cleared, she was released with a court date and conditions. She faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

