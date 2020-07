A crash involving a Victoria police vehicle remains under investigation.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, an officer driving a police vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Douglas and Johnson streets. According to a statement from the Victoria Police Department, there was one occupant in the other vehicle and no injuries were reported.

VicPD traffic officers are investigating.

